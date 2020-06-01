Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm and heavy falls) in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast Balochistan and Islamabad. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain is also expected at few places in districts of Sindh. A Westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Tuesday. During past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, north & central Balochistan and Islamabad. Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country. Rainfall (mm): Rawalakot 26, Muzaffarabad (Airport 09, City 06), Kotli 07, Garhi Dupatta 06, Balochistan: Barkhan 23, Zhob 05, Sibbi 03, Punjab: Multan (City 18, Airport 15), Murree 11, Chakwal 04, Kot Addu03, DG Khan 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 19, Parachinar 07, Kakul 04, Pattan 03, Kalam 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote, Bunji 08, Gilgit, Chilas 05, Astore 04, Sindh: Dadu 02. Today’s highest maximum temperature’s (°C) were recorded at Turbat 44, Sibbi,Dadu, Rahim Yar Khan 42, Sibbi, Jacobabad, Dalbandin and 41°C.w The KP Provincial Met Office Sunday predicted rain thunderstorm (with a few heavy fall hail storm) associated with gusty winds at isolated places for different parts of KP for next 24 hours. The thunderstorm rain is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Lower, Upper Dir, Chitral, Bunner, Mohmand, Bajaur and Malaknd.