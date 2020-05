Share:

LAHORE - Saudi government on Sunday reopened Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAWW) for public. The faithfuls offered Fajr prayer in the mosque with strict compliance of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Strict precautionary measures including limiting the congregation to 40 percent of the mosque’s capacity at a time are being observed. The mosques in other cities of Saudi Arabia have also been reopened for offering prayers.