LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that both Sharif brothers share value of hypocrisy.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, while responding to recent picture of PML-N’s supreme leader on Sunday, said that Nawaz Sharif used to pretend as no one was more ill than him but even in coronavirus pandemic he could be seen sitting in London without wearing a face mask. He added that on the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif who claimed himself to be most courageous was now scared of the coronavirus instead of fighting it.

While criticizing Shehbaz Sharif, the minister further said that PML-N’s president was using Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in media to avoid expected TT reference by NAB but Shahid Khaqan himself was involved in corruption cases and was unable to defend him. The minister said that Shehbaz Sharif’s politics revolved around TTs, nepotism, hypocrisy and cowardice.