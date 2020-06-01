Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan, on Sunday, has returned home from London, sources said. According to the sources Maryam Nawaz’s daughter also returned from London in the same flight of PIA which brought Dr. Adnan back home. The sources said that Nawaz Sharif’s physician and Maryam Nawaz’s daughter were sent to a hotel in Lahore after their arrival. Earlier, Dr Adnan refused to discuss Nawaz Sharif’s medical progress at London airport although he did say that his journey back to Pakistan was temporary and he would return to London soon. Dr Adnan returned to Pakistan after spending six months tending to the critically ill former prime minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.