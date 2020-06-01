Share:

Now it is evident that if we want to save our lives from coronavirus, we have to maintain social distancing. With easing the lockdown, the standard operating procedures are being patently violated. Nowadays, markets are the busiest places for Eid shopping. Despite forewarnings, people rush towards the markets as shopping is more important than their lives. One must understand that negligence and inattentiveness must be stopped because we are not in a position to face the repercussions. I request the Sindh government to give some thought and try their best to curb its further spreading.

KHALID FARUQI,

Karachi.