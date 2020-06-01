Share:

TERBELA GHAZI - The city reported the first death due to coronavirus on Sunday which has spread a wave of anxiety and fear among the locals.

According to the details, one Abdul Whab, resident of Ghazi, after feeling difficulty in breathing got his corona test from the laboratory of Islamabad Diag­nostic Center Islamabad.

According to the report, the patient was detected carrying corona virus.

On receiving the test report, the patient was imme­diately quarantined while his whole family members went in isolation.

It was further learnt that a senior doctor of Tehsil Headquqrter Hospital Ghazi also went into isolation for being a suspect of corona virus.

Locals have demanded of the local administration to control the spread of corona virus by strictly im­plementing the SOPs issued by the government.

Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Adnan Ibrar urged upon the people to co-operate with the administra­tion to stop the spread of the corona virus in the area by remaining at home and adopting the protective measures.

3 MORE TESTED POSITIVE IN MARDAN

Three more suspected patients tested positive for the corona virus on Sunday, raising the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 510 in the district, health sources said.

The sources said that 2,119 tests were conducted in the district so far while 1,272 people tested nega­tive for corona virus.

Around 332 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district.

A total of 40,133 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.

4 MORE CORONA CASES EMERGE IN MOHMAND

District Health Officer Mohmand Dr. Muhammad Hayat Khan Afridi has said that four new corona cas­es have been detected in Mohmand during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 29.

He told the media here yesterday that samples of 10 suspected patients from different areas of the district have been sent to the laboratory for testing out of which four were tested positive for Covid-19.

The District Health Officer said that four person having positive corona were isolated at their homes.

He said that eight patients have so far been recov­ered from coronavirus in Mohmand district.

Dr, Muhammad Hayat Khan Afridi informed that all the eight patients of coronavirus of Mohmand tribal district have been recovered.

He said that as there is no cure for corona, it was imperative to implement lockdown SOPs and main­tain social distancing.

ATP CHIEF REGRETS LACK OF UNIFIED

POLICY ON CORONA

Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party, Muhammad Faiq Shah while reacting over the alleged lack of unified policy among all the federating units, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan said yesterday that the government is completely disarrayed and confused as it has failed to design a uniform strategy against the Covid-19.

Speaking at a meeting of traders and social activ­ists at the party’s central secretariat here, Faiq Shah said the masses have perturbed over corona situa­tion, and weak economy, health, education and in­dustrial sectors.

On the other hand, the ATP chief noticed that the doctors and paramedics, who are playing a role as frontline soldiers in the fight against Covid-19 and are being faced with difficulties due to the unavaila­bility of personal protective equipments.

“We have lost many precious human lives, especial­ly those including doctors, paramedics, media work­ers, police personnel who are playing frontline role against coronavirus owing to lack of precautionary steps”, the party leader regretted.

He claimed that ATP is the only party, which had presented an alternative solution to control the co­rona virus.