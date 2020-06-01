Share:

Rawalpindi - The citizens waiting to get their vehicles registered, transferred for almost two and half months due to closure of Excise and Taxation Department following lockdown will have a sigh of relief as the department has decided to resume the work from June 1 (Monday).

According to Excise and Department Rawalpindi sources, the authorities concerned have decided to open Excise and Taxation offices here from June 1.

They further informed that the department has launched an Appointment Management System (AMS) through a mobile application to prevent overcrowding in the office and ensure social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The application (excise appointment Punjab app) can be downloaded through Google Play Store or the department’s official website ttp://www.excise-punjab.gov.pk can be visited.

Citizens will be able to avail the facility for new registration and vehicle transfer by taking appointment from the mobile application. They will visit the designated office and meet the assigned official.

Talking to APP, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) SohailShahaz informed that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi, Chaudhary Muhammad SohailArshad, all the E&T officials have been directed to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government and general instructions besides taking precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The vehicle token tax can also be paid through online service of E-Pay. Public dealing offices of the Punjab Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department were closed due the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus across Punjab.

The Punjab E&T department has also decided to provide computerised number plates to motorists soon. The department is not only addressing the issues that led to the undue delay in the delivery of smart cards but the card manufacturing company tasked with the job is also taking steps to ensure the availability of raw materials.

The authorities had started working on the installation and enhancing the capacity of its machines but the process was stalled due to the spread of COVID-19.

The sources said owing to the coronavirus crisis, the excise department has been facing a huge deficit in revenue collection but now, the department will focus on arrears and token tax collection in an effort to meet its target.