KASUR - A langur kept in an enclosure in Wildlife park, Changa Manga escaped and got mauled by a pack of stray dogs near under construction Degree college building, Raiwind road. According to Wildlife Department spokesperson, the langur escaped due to negligence of the Changa Manga staff as the door of its cage was not secured properly. The poor creature got killed by some stray dogs. later it was learnt. About a month back this langur had entered outskirts of the district after crossing Ganda Singhwala border area and was shifted to the Changa Manga park. Investigation was underway, the official said.