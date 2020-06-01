Share:

HYDERABAD - A truck struck a motorbike killing a woman on the spot in Hatri Bypass area here on Sunday.

According to the po­lice, the vehicle’s driver escaped after the inci­dent leaving behind the truck which had been impounded.

The woman, identi­fied as 50 years old Shahnila, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where she was declared dead. The mo­torbike rider suffered injuries.

In a separate accident in Tandojam, a car hit a tree on Hyderabad Mir­purkhas road leaving the three persons trav­elling in that vehicle from Umerkot to Kara­chi injured.