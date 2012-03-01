LAHORE - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Ch Nisar Ali Khan has said that the Opposition will bring a resolution in the next NA session over the issue of the missing persons as well as to regulate the role of the security and intelligence agencies.

Addressing a Press conference here on Wednesday, Nisar flanked by Senator Pervez Rashid and Zahid Hamid, felt perturbed over the issue of missing persons as well as over the sufferings of their kith and kin sitting under open skies in front of the Parliament building Islamabad since the last three weeks.

He further said that neither Islam nor the civilised world allows this kind of inhuman treatment to the missing persons over the last six to seven years and to their relatives.

‘If the missing persons are accused of terrorism or anti-State activities they should be brought under the law, he said, adding, that the Opposition is going to bring a resolution in light of the SC decision and report of Inquiry Commission on Saleem Shahzad murder case to seek legislation that nobody should be picked up arbitrarily and kept away from the access of law.

He said PML-N does not want the agencies to do what Pervez Musharraf had been making them do. Replying to a question, he spoke against the extension in the service tenure of the incumbent ISI DG Pasha and stated the tenure of the present DG is replete with incidents like Mumbai attack, Abbottabad action, attack on Salala check posts, Mehran airbase attack, memo scam and now we have a good reason to believe that a particular political party is being pushed up under his nose.

‘The DG had frankly admitted ‘massive intelligence failure’ before the Parliament about theses incidents and even offered to resign on account of it’, he said while disapproving extension in the office to present DG.

He said no mukmaka should take place on important national institutions and added, the Army did not have dearth of capable and competent officers.

‘Let’s take a fresh start’, he told the questioner. To another question, he said that the government in order to remain indulged in corruption and mis-governance avoids control on the agencies.

When asked previously his party had resented when the ISI was being placed under the Interior Ministry, he said, he does not favour putting control of the ISI under the Ministry but wants it to strictly focus on its declared role. Nisar voiced serious concern over the move of the Federal Government to impose tax on the radio under the cloak of wireless fees which he termed another measure by the rulers to curb masses freedom.

Nisar also mentioned about the law to curb media freedom and expressed the determination that the Opposition will not let all this to be carried out in the House and outside.

He cited the establishment of a fund on the side of the govt for favourable media outlets and suppress the rivals and also spend a chunk of the funds on electioneering.

He said that gagging voice of the media would be dangerous, adding, that the government should mend its attitude.

Don’t do politics on media, he asked the Federal Government and warned that if the government did not shun undemocratic conduct, the Opposition will not let President Asif Ali Zardari to speak peacefully in the joint session.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow over the Kohistan killings and said the repeated incidents expose absence of the government and the deviation of the police and security agencies from their actual job.

‘No rhetoric but practical steps need to be taken to address the situation’, he added.

Nisar appeared upset over the treatment PPP candidate Waheeda Shah meted out to an election staffer in Tando Muhammad Khan and wanted the Election Commission to give a ‘defining decision’ on her act.

He criticised statements of PTI chief Imran Khan towards the PML-N leadership and offered him to set up any forum of his choice to determine volume of assets of the leaders on both sides including the sons of Nawaz Sharif.

He said Imran Khan is tax defaulter since the last 35 years and has hidden a valuable bungalow.