There is lot of talk and speculation about the new interim PM. I have only one suggestion which should ensure a free and fair election and viable government till the elections, having a non-political PM. He should not belong to any political party whatsoever. Out of the non-political people, there should be no problem in finding an honest dedicated person for the job.
AYAZ AHMAD,
Rawalpindi, February 23.
