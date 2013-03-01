MIRPUR - Raja Saqib Munir Khan, the deputy commissioner of Neelum Valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, died in a landslide near Kamsar area, some five kilometer from the capital city of Muzaffarabad, on Thursday morning.

The deputy commissioner was heading toward Athmuqam, the DHQ of Neelam Valley, on his official vehicle when it met with a mishap due to the landslide, wounding him fatally. The DMG group officer and his driver were ferried to the Combined Military Hospital in Muzaffarabad, where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

Raja Saqib Munir was 34. He left behind a widow and an infant. His funeral prayer was offered at High Court ground at afternoon.

Later, the body was flown to his native district Bhimbher. He will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Bandala village of Samani Valley at one o’clock on Friday (today).

Raja Saqib Munir was the son of Raja Munirullah Khan, an eminent political personality of Samani Valley. He joined the superior civil services of AJK as assistant commissioner in 2007. He also worked as additional deputy commissioner (General) in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur. He also held the office of deputy commissioner (Rehabilitation), AJK government before being posted as deputy commissioner for Neelam Valley six months ago.

Meanwhile, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir president and prime minister expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sudden and sad demise of Raja Muneer. They condoled with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

High ranking civil and military officials and scores of people belonging to different walks of life attended the funeral of the deputy commissioner.

General Officer Commanding 12 Division Major-General Najamul Hasan said Raja Saqib was an honest, dedicated and honest officer whose services for the welfare of the people would always be remembered.