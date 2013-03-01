



LAHORE - Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday made consultations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) leaders on names for the caretaker prime minister, said party sources.

The JUP sources said that during All Parties Conference held by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Islamabad, the opposition leader consulted JUP President Sahibzada Abul Khair Mohammed Zubair and Secretary General Allama Qari Zawar Bahadur and asked them to propose names for the caretaker prime minister. Sources said the JUP leaders asked him to give them some days as they had to consult their party. “We will take two to three days for consultations and then will suggest three names to the opposition leader,” said Qari Zawar Bahadur. He said they had not decided any name for the caretaker PM so far.

The PML-N, the main opposition party, is also in consultation with JUI-F, Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party for names of the caretaker prime minister. JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman had said earlier that his party would accept any nominee for the caretaker prime minister suggested following consensus between the govt and the opposition.

It is to be mentioned here, that Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday had written a letter to Leader of the Opposition Ch Nisar asking him to come up with a list of nominees for the caretaker prime minister. In his letter, the premier had stressed that the names for caretaker setup should be selected prior to the dissolution of the National Assembly due in March.