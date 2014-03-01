LAHORE - The three-man committee appointed to investigate allegations of match-fixing in the Faysal Bank T20 Cup match played between Sialkot Stallions and Karachi Dolphins on February 11, 2014, has ruled that there is "insufficient evidence to support the allegation of unfair play". The committee suggested that the case be re-examined if new evidence surfaces.

"The committee conducted a thorough investigation which involved hearings with former Test cricketer Basit Ali, Sialkot players, support staff and match officials," the PCB said in a release. "The committee concluded that there is insufficient evidence to support the allegation of unfair play. The committee was also of the view that incase of new evidence the matter should be re-examined."

The PCB had appointed the committee to investigate allegations of match-fixing in the match in which Stallions were bowled out for 91, their only sub-100 score in the competition this season - they went on to lose the match by six wickets.

The three-member committee consisted of Shafiq Ahmed, general manager domestic cricket operations, Wasim Ahmed Shahid, PCB's senior manager security and anti-corruption, and Ali Naqvi, an independent cricketer. The allegations were raised by Basit Ali, who was on the national broadcasting panel as commentator. Despite the defeat, Sialkot moved on to the quarter-finals, while the victory was insufficient to take Karachi Dolphins to the next round.