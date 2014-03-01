LAHORE (PR): The management committee of MARCON 2014 briefed the Advisory Board about the arrangements of MARCON 2014 in a joint meeting held at a local hotel. MARCON 2014 is being held in Lahore on March 10-11, 2014. MARCON 2014 is the largest international marketing congress being held in Pakistan in which speakers from India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Pakistan will be participating.

Meeting was attended by the management committee members including Khaliq ur Rehman and Syed Imran Hassan.

The advisory board members included Tariq Saeed Saigol, Saleem Ghauri, Amir Paracha, Khalid J Chowdhry and Ali A Aga.