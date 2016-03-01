MANDI BAHAUDDIN

The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) is the only organisation that truly represents ex-servicemen from all ranks and services in the country, Major General (retired) Haroon Pasha said.

He was addressing a gathering of ex-servicemen at Chak 22, a suburban village of Malakwal, where they gathered to attend marriage of his son Dr Saad Haroon Pasha. He said it has roots in every district across the country. Since its foundation in 1991, it has been working to organise former soldiers on its platform with an aim for their and their families' welfare; and in this respect it has achieved great success, he claimed.

Other organisations like veteran Association and Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society comprised a few retired general officers based at Lahore and Islamabad and their activities were limited to making press statements at tea parties in drawing rooms or services clubs, he said. Ex-servicemen welfare was not on their agenda, he added.

He said these small organisations should merge in PESS to enhance its strength to fight for rights of ex-servicemen. He praised Mandi Bahauddin ex-servicemen for uniting at PESS platform and cooperating and supporting each other in resolving their problems at district and tehsil levels.

He said in first week of April, an ex-servicemen convention would be held at Malakwal to highlight common problems faced by former soldiers and their widows including "one rank one pension" and establishment of DASB in the district.