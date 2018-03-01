GUJRANWALA: FIA teams have arrested three human traffickers including an accused involved in Libya boat incident in Gujranwala while FIA arrested two fraudsters in Gujrat. FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel said that accused Shahzad, Rana Mudassar and Mansha were involved in sending people to European countries illegally.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Establishment teams arrested two accused involved in fraud and forgery cases here from Wazirabad and Gujranwala. Regional director Fareed Ahmed said that accused Khalid Mehmood was involved in fraud of millions of rupees. He along with other accused prepared a bogus mutation of land worth millions of rupees.

On the application of real owner, land lady Naziran Begum, the ACE arrested the accused while other four accused including Anjum Hassan Patwari, Asif, Zakaullah and Ziaullah have already been arrested. He said in second raid, the ACE team has arrested stamp vendor Arshad Javed who forged the stamp papers and caused loss thousands of rupee to the public exchequer.–Staff Reporter

Two held in N leader's harassment case

KASUR: Pattoki City police claimed to have held one more suspect with the help of CCTV footage who allegedly harassed and misbehaved with Zeba Rana, district president of PML-N women's youth wing, on Wednesday.

According to police, some people mobbed local PML-N leader Zeba Rana at the conclusion of the party's public meeting in Pattoki that was addressed by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They misbehaved with Zeba Rana and harassed her to such an extent that she had suffered bruises. Pattoki City police registered a case on the complaint of Abid Asghar, Zeba's brother-in-law and claimed to have arrested one more suspect, identified as Dilawar who according to the police, was allegedly amongst the accused involved in the harassment incident.–Staff Reporter

Earlier, the police had arrested suspect Mohsin. Raids were being conducted for the arrest of others.