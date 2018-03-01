LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday expressed dismay over absence of law on appointment of Pemra chairman in an petition challenging order of a single bench wherein Absar Alam was removed as the authority chief.

A division bench headed by Justice Shahid Jamil took up the appeal moved by former chairman Pemra Absar Alam. During the proceedings, the bench observed that how the laws could be ignored in making appointment of Pemra chairman.

The bench observed that the rules should be framed and a new ad should be given for the post of Pemra Chairman, so that a right selection could be made for it. Absar also could also apply after the new ad, it further observed.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, the counsel of the petitioner, however, opposed appeal of Alam saying that he was enjoying huge salary along with perks and privileges in violation of law. He pleaded the court to dismiss the appeal. However, the bench adjourned further proceedings for Thursday (today) with directions to both parties to come up with more arguments.