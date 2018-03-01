ISLAMABAD - A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee was on Wednesday informed that the religious ministry had arranged accommodation for Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia beyond the prescribed capacity, which caused financial loss to the Pakistani government.

The parliamentary accountability body meeting, chaired by MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, reviewed the audit objections of the religious ministry for the year 2002-2003.

The audit officials informed the committee that the illegal arrangement for Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia caused heavy loss to national exchequer. The accountability body, however, could not dispose of the related audit objections even after passage of 15 years.

The audit objections was sent back to the Departmental Accountability Committee (DAC) to further examine the matter. Audit officials informed the committee that the Pakistani religious ministry, in violation of the Saudi building laws, accommodated over 4,000 pilgrims in different buildings in Saudi Arabia during Haj.

They said that 35,865 pilgrims were accommodated against the capacity of 31,544 pilgrims in 170 buildings in 2001. In total 57 cases, these pilgrims were given accommodation in violation of the rules. This violation not only caused heavy loss to national exchequer but also the pilgrims faced difficulties. This imbalance, audit officials said, caused a loss Rs6.7 million to the Pakistani government for each extra pilgrim.

Likewise, 23,083 pilgrims were illegally accommodated against 21,129 pilgrims, which caused loss of 3.5 million Riyals against each extra pilgrim.

The Pakistani government had also faced loss in 2003, in the head of extra payment.

Secretary Religious Ministry, however, contested that no extra payment was made and it never caused loss to the national exchequer.

The convenor of the committee, Naveed Qamar, expressing shock over the ministry’s response, said he had been listening about pilgrims’ issues for the last more than three decades. “I am a parliamentarian, almost every year such kind of misappropriations are reported by pilgrims,” he said, and expressing dissatisfaction, referred the matter to the DAC for further enquiry.

The committee also sought report of zakat fund of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.

The committee was informed that bed charges were taken from poor patients in a trust running on Zakat fund.