islamabad (pr) - Roots Millennium Schools Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad in collaboration with the United States Education Foundation Programme organised a visit of the representatives of 26 universities from the United States.

The universities included University of La Verne, The University of Iowa, St.

Cloud State University, California State University, Hiram College, DePaul University, Augustana College, State University of New York Plattsburgh, Wabash College, Southern New Hampshire University, Winona State University, Kansas State University, Valparaiso University, Western New England University, Creighton University, Colorado State University, Minerva Schools at KGI, University of South Dakota, SUNY at Buffalo, Northern Kentucky University, Pima Community College, Berkeley College, University of Bridgeport, Stony Brook University and Merrimack College.

The representatives interacted with the Millennials and briefed them about the study and scholarship opportunities in their respective institutions.

Roots Millennium Schools is a global institute committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programs underpinned by innovative research, scholarship and professional practice.

At Millennium Schools and College, students are taught to dream, to aspire for heights of excellence and build their lives on the belief “Sharing is the essence of human relationship”. RMS teaches the essential values of humanity, and turns dreams into realities when Millennials break all world records, score top positions in all national and international examinations, and receive admission in world renowned universities with full tuition scholarship in the disciplines of engineering and technology, social sciences and arts programs.

The student session with the university representatives was highly informative and productive. The representatives of the universities addressed queries of students and shared the details of higher education opportunities in the United States.

This was followed by an interactive session in which the students and the counselors posed questions regarding “study in USA”, scholarship opportunities, cultural difference, USA student visa and environment in USA universities. On behalf of the Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI and Principal Ms.

Muneeze Muzaffar, mementos and souvenirs were presented to the representatives of all universities as a token of appreciation for attending and sharing such brilliant opportunities with the student body.