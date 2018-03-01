MIRPURKHAS - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas Chairman Barkat Ali Haidery has been facing pressure from certain circles to ensure joining of NAB-tainted official Muhammad Imran Chishti as deputy secretary (BS-18) immediately.

Sources said that as per decision of the administration of the board, acting secretary BISE Mirpurkhas has sought the NOC from NAB Sindh director general for clearance joining of the officer through a letter.

The sources stated that general administration and coordinator department had issued the order related to Muhammad Imran Khan Chishti vide no SO III (S&GAD) POL-7-47/2015(77)P dated 21-11-2017 for joining in BISE Mirpurkhas while subsequent reply of chairman BISE Mirpurkhas was made on 28-11-2017 regarding serious concerns for not allowing Imran Chisti to join BISE Mirpurkhas. It merits a mention that a further letter of section officer (Boards-1) dated 13-2-2018 was issued for joining of above officer as deputy secretary (BP-18), while reply was furnished on 15-2-2018 seeking legal opinion from the legal adviser of the board. The sources said that as already reported in the investigation report by the NAB vide reference no 25/2016 Karachi that the appointment of Imran Chishti, former controller of examinations board of intermediate education was illegal without adhering to the required qualification and experience and the same is under trial in NAB court Hyderabad.

Further it was also reported in the NAB reference that the services of Imran Chishti, former HST Karachi were acquired illegally on deputation as caretaker in BS-17 on 30-04-2005 which is violation of services rules.

In view of above guidance is solicited regarding joining status of Imran Chishti in BISE Mirpurkhas at this stage who is already under suspension and under NAB trial.

New HUJ body felicitated

BADIN - Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) newly elected body have felicitated to new office bearers for the year 2018-19.

They wished the newly elected office bearers would play their role for freedom of expression. They hoped the body would render their services for the journalists’ rights, journalistic institutions and raise their voice for their cause.

Former Speaker of National Assembly and MNA Dr Fehmida Mirza, PPP Sindh Information Secretary, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah and other were present on the occasion.