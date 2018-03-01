Britain is a development partner of Pakistan in general and particular of Punjab and has been providing financial cooperation and technical assistance over the years in different fields in a tension free and trust worthy manner.

A delegation of British investors headed by Member of the Parliament and Trade Envoy of the British Prime Minister for Pakistan Abdul Rehman Chishti is currently touring different parts of Pakistan. It is holding talks with businessmen and industrialists, exploring possibilities of enhancing bilateral l cooperation in different fields for mutual benefits.

The visiting British Investors delegation called on the untiring, energetic and active Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore the other day. It lauded the performance of the Chief Minister towards development of the province on the whole and expressed the desire to further promote trade and economic relations with Punjab as the delegates had found vast opportunities for investment in the biggest province of Pakistan ,Punjab..

Talking to the visiting British investors delegation, according to the reports in the newspapers, the chief minister highlighted historic relations between Pakistan and Britain and said it is a great opportunity to boost trade and economic between the two friendly countries, welcoming the British investors and assured them to provide every possible facility.

The visiting British investors delegation also held a detailed meeting with senior officials of the Provincial Government separately, during the delegation leader Abdul Rahman Chishti said that the British government wants to have more developed economic and trade ties with Pakistan, Britain wants to see British companies doing business here and playing an active role in the economic development of the this country as both nations share an appreciable ambition to increase their ties in the fields of economic, trade and culture.

All this what the British investors delegation members have said during meetings with the Chief Minister and Punjab Minister and seniors officials is quite welcome and their visit will certainly enhance the bilateral trade and economic relations for the mutual benefits.

MEEM ZAY RIFAT, Lahore, February 14.