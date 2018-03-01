Brothers Defection to PTI

MNA, ex-MPA blame N's nepotism for decision

QILA DIDAR SINGH: Former PML-N MNA Tariq Mehmood and his brother ex-MPA Mazhar Javed formally announced their defection to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday.

They called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala; announced their defection from the PML-N to the PTI and assured the PTI chairman of their support in the next general election. Earlier, MNA Tariq Mehmood during an address to workers' convention had declared to part his ways with the PML-N. He had accused the PML-N leadership of favouring the blue-eyed party office-bearers and neglecting those who, "what he said", rendered sacrifices for the party. He had announced to context election against Federal Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir. Local political workers assured MNA Mehmood and Mazhar Javed of their support without discrimination on the basis of their political affiliation. They also danced to the beats of the drums and distributed sweets on defection of both brothers to the PTI. Meanwhile, Peace Committee member and president of Markazi Milad Committee Mirza Yousuf said during an address to a meeting attended by political workers of his ward that they had no political affiliation and were adherent to the decisions made by "Mazhar Group". He vowed to go all-out for the success of Mazhar Javed in the next general election. Participants of the meeting endorsed Mirza Yousuf's decision and promised to support Mazhar Group in next polls.

DEATH ANNIVERSARY

The seventh death anniversary of Constable Waheed Akhtar martyred in a shootout with dacoits was observed at his native Dharoki village. On a telephonic call to Waheed's father, Gujranwala City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan termed the martyr a crown of the police department. He also prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace. DSP Nowshera Virkan Circle Khalid Mehmood Tarar, Nowshera Virkan SHO Nasir Warraich, Qila Didar Singh SHO Manzar Saeed and ASI Ansar Warraich laid floral wreath on the grave of the martyr and offered fateha for the departed soul.–Staff Reporter

Rulers held responsible for bad economy

SADIQABAD: A local PPP leader held the incumbent rulers responsible for, "what he said", causing a great loss to the economy of the country.

During a meeting with former PPP tehsil president Rana Nadeem Afzal here, PPP divisional general secretary Javed Akbar Dhillon said that the country teetered on the brink of economic destruction due to bad financial policies of the government. He claimed that the PPP would clinch the next general election under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari and would pull the country out of the worst circumstance it had been faced with. He also flayed the rulers for 'maligning' the state institutions.

Local PPP office-bearers including Tariq Khan, Ali Raza Bhatti and Asad Nawaz were present on the occasion.

MILLS HIGHHANDEDNESS FLAYED

Jamiat Huqooq Tahaffuz Kashtkaran Punjab President Hafiz Saeed Mustafa Chidhar flayed the management of Gulf Sugar Mills and Deharki Sugar Mills for purchasing sugarcane from farmers at the prices much lower than the officially fixed rates. He also criticised the mills management for not paying outstanding dues of the farmers which, he said, was causing financial loss to the poor farmers. He termed farmers backbone of the national economy, noting that prosperous Pakistan depended on prosperous farmer. He appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to consider the farmers woes because the government had left them in the lurch.

SECURITY BEEFED UP

Police, acting upon orders from the Lahore High Court chief justice, beefed up the security on the premises of local courts. Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Akhtar Hussain Kalyar told the participants of a meeting held in connection with court's security that the security had been tightened on the court premises for the prevention of any untoward incident.–Staff Reporter