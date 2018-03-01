ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet on Wednesday asked the religious affairs ministry to communicate the list of maximum number of hujjaj (pilgrims) to Saudi authorities before March 3rd.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet here.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs briefed the meeting on progress into arrangement for Haj 2018.

An official statement issued after the meeting said: “After reviewing current state of legal proceedings and the need to communicate maximum number of hujjaj to Saudi authorities before 3rd March 2018 for finalising flight schedules, the cabinet allowed the ministry to carry out balloting for 50 percent of the total quota of hajis [pilgrims] for 2018 immediately.”

The cabinet also directed the ministry to request Islamabad High Court for early finalisation of legal proceedings as all the pending petitions have been referred to the IHC by the Supreme Court in the last hearing.

This week, the Supreme Court had directed to refer all cases pending in different high courts regarding haj balloting to the IHC.

The top court was told that two cases in Sindh, while one case in Multan was pending regarding haj balloting.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that all cases should be referred to the IHC and directed the IHC to hear all cases regarding haj balloting.

He also directed the IHC to announce decision on all those cases in two weeks.

Later, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony directed the religious affairs ministry to file an early hearing petition of haj quota case in the IHC, so that the long-awaited haj balloting could be conducted as early as possible.

The committee endorsed 67 per cent quota allocated to government hujjaj in Haj policy 2018, saying maximum hujjaj should be accommodated in government scheme as it was cheaper compared to private haj scheme.

A participant of the meeting told The Nation that there was a strong proposal to scrap the haj quota for the private tour operators but the government had decided to give them two weeks.

“Majority of the cabinet members were of the view that private tour operators create problems for the hujjaj instead of facilitating them. Their package is also too expensive,” he said.

The cabinet also rejected a proposal by the National Database and Registration Authority to increase fee for the Computerized National Identity Cards.

“Rejecting a proposal for increase in the prices of [the] CNICs of specified categories, the cabinet directed Ministry of Interior and chairman Nadra to review the proposal for the purpose of rationalisation of cost of CNICs,” said the official statement.

The cabinet considered inquiry report into corruption charges in the Kachhi Canal project. It was decided to constitute a committee headed by the minister for water resources for suggesting implementation mechanism of the findings of the report.

The cabinet approved signing of a memorandum of understanding between Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and the American Institute of Pakistan Studies, with a proviso that performance report of the Institute for last five years be presented before the cabinet.

The cabinet approved applicability of Islamabad Rent Restriction Ordinance, 2001 to Zone V of Islamabad and directed Interior Ministry to review the law.

It also directed the Interior Ministry to place the case before the next meeting of the cabinet for applicability of law in the remaining areas of Islamabad.

A committee for this purpose was also constituted under Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah Khan with secretary interior, chairman Capital Development Authority, chief commissioner Islamabad and other stakeholders.

Appointment of Aalia Neelum as judge Special Appellate Court under Section 46(1) of the Prevention of Smuggling Act, 1977, was approved.

Regarding the appointment of chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board in compliance of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the cabinet directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to expedite framing of relevant rules in the light of directions of the court.

In the meantime, the cabinet approved a proposal for grant of additional charge of the ETPB to Mohammed Ashraf Lanjaar, senior joint secretary of the ministry till regular appointment is made.

The meeting also discussed report of the committee constituted under the chairmanship of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo on the naming of Islamabad International Airport.

It was decided to name the new airport as “Islamabad International Airport”.

The cabinet granted approval to notification for declaration of Islamabad International Airport as an “airport”.

Appointment of SA Manan as chairman board of management of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited was also approved. The cabinet also granted approval to the execution of various development schemes prepared by the cabinet committee.