islamabad - The Capital Development Authority has cancelled allotment of 68 government accommodations which were fully rented out in violations of the rules and regulations.

These accommodations were allotted to CDA employees of different scales in different sectors of Islamabad and the allottees were receiving rent by subletting these accommodations.

On the directions of court, CDA constituted a survey committee for collection of information about those allottees who rented out fully or partially the government-owned accommodations on CDA pool.

After a detailed survey, the committee pointed out 165 such residences which were fully or partially rented out.

In the first phase, the allotment of 68 accommodations which were fully rented out has been cancelled. Administration Directorate of the Authority, after approval of Member Administration CDA Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, issued formal orders regarding cancellation of allotment of these government residences.

These allotments have been cancelled due to sheer violation of Rule 16, Chapter – IX-AAR-2002. According to this rule, the government accommodation could not be rented out by the allottee. If an allottee found guilty of subletting his/her accommodation the allotment shall be cancelled from the date of taking over possession of the house and he shall be charged monthly rent at the rate of one rental ceiling which is entitlement for the entire period.

The rule further said that if an allottee or illegal tenant is a federal government servant, he shall be liable to disciplinary action for misconduct under the relevant rules or laws and such allottee shall be disqualified for future allotment of accommodation for five years.

On becoming eligible for the government accommodation, his name shall be placed at the bottom of the general waiting list on that date, provided he applies.

According to the orders issued by the Authority, allotments of 5 residences of Sector F-6/2, 10 of Sector G-10/3, 20 of Sector G-9/2, 1 of Sector G-8/1, 2 of Sector G-7/1, 6 of Sector G-7/3-1, 11 of Sector G-7/2, 2 of Sector G-6/1-2, 2 of Sector G-6/1-3, 5 of Sector G-6/2 and 4 government accommodations of Sector G-6/4 which were illegally rented out have been cancelled.

Similarly, 97 allottees of the government accommodations have been served with show cause notices who have partially sublet/rented out their allotted accommodations. On unsatisfactory replies, allotment of these accommodations would also be cancelled. The allottees of the above-said accommodations have been directed to vacate the said accommodations within 15 days failing which the Authority will get the premises vacated by force under the rules.

Meanwhile, the CDA has sealed a commercial plaza in Karachi Company Markaz over non-conforming use of the property. The plaza hosted famous brands of shoes and garments besides an educational academy. According to the Building Control Section of the CDA, plot number 21-B, G-9 Markaz was allotted for the construction of a hotel but the owners of the property have set up shops to rent them out which is tantamount to non-conforming use of the property.

Notice has been pasted on the main entrance of the multi-storey building that the premises has been sealed over non-conforming use of the property. Under the law, a building cannot be used for any purpose other than defined in the file at the time of allotment of the plot.

Furthermore, the teams of the enforcement directorate conducted an anti-encroachment operation at the Aabpara Market. The officials seized the goods and furniture placed in the verandas and paths. More than 200 CDA officials participated in the operation. The officials seized around 16 truck load of the goods which was immediately dumped at the main store at the Fatima Jinnah Park.