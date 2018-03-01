LAHORE - The cement prices of few brands have declined by Rs10 per 50 kg bag to Rs515 from the level of Rs525 in northern parts of the country because of multiple reasons. However, prices in South region remain intact at an average of Rs560/bag.

Industry sources said that the rates of different cement companies were last declined by Rs10-20 per 50 kg bag to an average of Rs525 in Sept 2017.

They said that concerns of industry remained over cement prices which continue to show feeble signs as North retail prices have been continuing to decline.

They said that on monthly basis, dispatches are likely to see 8-10 percent decline in Feb after witnessing robust growth last month. To note, industry dispatches in Jan 2018 grew by 32 percent YoY to a record 4 million tons.

They were also expecting a bit of a trend reversal on export front as dispatches are likely to see a double digit growth for the first time since Sep 2016.

The industry stakeholders have also stressed the need for reduction in duties and taxes to bring down the prices of cement and facilitate consumers which would also help industry to grow as it is playing a vital role in the development of the country.

They said that the industry not only absorbed the 11.7 percent duty on coal import but also the increase in coal prices, yet they are being charged for fleecing consumers. Even with higher taxes and input cost, the cement rates in the country are cheaper than neighbouring India and Sri Lanka, they added.