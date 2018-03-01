KAMALIA: A number of members of Citizens' Welfare Association protested against the government over dilapidated state of Kamalia-Rajana Road. It is a very busy road having heavy traffic throughout the day and night. However, there is an uncovered manhole near Abdullah Shopping Centre. The municipal authorities have been made aware of the potentially dangerous situation where vehicles or pedestrians could encounter a serious accident. No positive step has so far taken by the municipality, they regretted.

The citizens demanded the higher authorities take immediate a note of the situation.–Staff Reporter

Sanitary Inspector Kamalia Municipal Committee Rabb Nawaz Khan said that the matter was in his notice and soon it would be safely completed.