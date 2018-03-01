KARACHI - The City Council on Wednesday passed three resolutions, approving imposition of parking fee at 27 locations of the city despite a massive protest by the opposition.

The session was however adjourned within fifteen minutes. It is worth mentioning here that low attendance was reported on ruling benches, as only 72 MQM-P City Council members out of 198 members attended the meeting.

The opposition parties staged a protest against the approval of charged parking contracts by the council as the mayor adjourned the session.

The general meeting of the council of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was held at the council hall of KMC Building on Wednesday. Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar presided over the meeting during which three resolutions were passed with majority vote. These include a resolution in which the Government of Sindh has been asked to increase the union council’s funds from Rs200,000 to Rs600,000 so that councils can perform their routine duties and solve problems of citizens.

In another resolution, the contract of charged parking fee on 27 different locations for year 2018 was approved during the session. Also, the council gave approval of the surrender of grant in aid amount of Rs1 million from the budget head no V-A1-5(I) and its re-appropriation in the budget head no V-E-5(III) for purchase of chemicals and medicines for City Sports Complex, KMC. During the proceedings, some council members from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and some members from the opposition supported the resolutions and approved them with majority vote.

The city mayor said on this occasion that elected representatives were making all efforts to solve city’s problems. He said steps were being taken to improve working of various departments. He said that in the past the amount collected from charged parking fee was embezzled, but now the KMC itself was collecting this money. He said that resolutions passed on Wednesday were all aimed at making KMC financially strong.

The mayor said the resolution for increase in union council funds will now be sent to the provincial government for further action.

He said the elected representatives were doing their best to provide relief to residents of their areas despite unfavourable conditions.

Before this, the council members ratified the proceedings of the last council meeting and offered prayer for late senior journalist Adil Murad.

Later, the council session was adjourned within 15 minutes for an indefinite period.