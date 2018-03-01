Colleague’s murder frightens online cab captains

ISLAMABAD: After an incident of a driver’s murder, the captains of online cab services Wednesday called upon their companies for an adequate security mechanism to ensure their safety and well-being of their families.

The captains, while expressing their grave concern over the brutal killing of their colleague Junaid, called for life insurance and 24/7 access to companies’ emergency helpline. Talking to this agency, one of the ride-sharing services’ captain Muhammad Rizwan said that a panic button should be introduced in the rides in emergency situation and ensured up-gradation of the tracking system. “These companies should provide life and vehicle insurance”, he demanded.

He said that just a five-minute extended connection with the company after finishing every ride was not enough for a secure job. The captains should be educated to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and to remain within their authorised limits to avoid any untoward incident, another captain suggested.

The public relations officer of an online cab service Sibtain Naqvi said that his company was paying full attention towards the prevailing issues of their captains and passengers and in contact with the National Database and Registration Authority to further strengthen the security system into the matter.-APP

Nomad Art Gallery to hold group exhibition on March 3

ISLAMABAD: The Nomad Art Gallery would organise a group exhibition to celebrate 34th anniversary of the gallery on March 3. During 2016-17, the Nomad organised nine public events, in Pakistan and abroad, reaching thousands of people from all walks with an intention of reclaiming spaces and creating maximum outreach. Events included voluntary workshops, art events and film screening for students, the international community and the general public to make community more vibrant. Among others, Abrar Ahmed, Ayesha Siddiqui, Asif Ahmad, Akram Dost Baloch, Ahmad Habib, Anjum Ayub, Asad ur Rehman, Bin Qalander, Daania Aftab, Farrah Mehmood, Fassiudin Qureshi, Fizza Siddiqui, Iram Wani, Komal Shahid, Kamal Hyat, M.A Bhatti, Meher Afroz, Masood A.- APP

Khan, Mahmood Hyat, Mohsin Shafi, Masoma H Khawaja, Muniza Zafar, Mubashir Iqbal, Madiha Fasahat, Natasha Shoro, Nahid Raza, N.H Kazmi, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Riffat Khattak, Samina Ali Akhter, Syed Faraz Ali, Shahnaz Sheikh, Saadiya Hussain, Salma Manzoor, Samreen Asif, Sumera Jawad, Shirin Rasool, Shahzad Zar, Tayyaba Aziz and Ubaid Syed would attend the event and showcase their work.