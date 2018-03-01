Huawei joins hands with Inovi Technologies

KARACHI (PR): Honor, the leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, has kicked off Pakistan operations with the local distributor Inovi Technologies.

Chris Sun, vice president of Honor in the Middle East and Africa, said: “The good thing about Pakistani market is that 70% of the population is under 30 years of age and a true representation of Honor. We are bringing the best product line to match the needs and enrich their lifestyle.” The agreement was signed in a ceremony in Karachi.

CarFirst releases report

LAHORE (PR): CarFirst, Pakistan’s leading used cars trading platform, has released the top used car trends of 2017. These trends have been compiled from CarFirst’s internal data, including website leads and vehicles purchased during 2017.

In terms of the most popular car brands and models, Suzuki, Toyota and Honda secured the top three positions respectively. The most sold models on the list included the Suzuki Alto (2006-2010), Mehran (2011-2013), and Cultus (2009-2012); the Toyota Corolla (2009-2011), Vitz (2006-2008), and Aqua (2013); and lastly, the Honda City (2006-2012) and Civic Reborn (2009-2012). On average, the Suzuki Mehran topped the charts with highest number of second hand vehicle sales in 2017.

Despite their high demand in 2017, some of these car models may witness a drop in prices in the month of March, 2018. According to CarFirst’s market insights, the factors causing this depreciation are the introduction of newer models with better features, higher production quality, and greater availability than previous models.

CarFirst will be releasing its monthly market insights regularly for the benefit of its consumers, helping both buyers and sellers get the best deal for their car.

Vivo reveals smartphone

SHENZHEN (PR): Vivo is unveiling its new APEX™ FullView™ concept smartphone which sets new benchmarks for future smartphone design and features the world’s highest screen-to-body ratio and Vivo’s groundbreaking Half-Screen In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology.

In pushing the boundaries of mobile experience, Vivo has taken its FullView™ technology to a whole new level by introducing new engineering breakthroughs in camera, speaker and sensor elements as well as rethinking the design structure of conventional smartphones.

Vivo’s pioneering approach in fingerprint scanning technology has resulted in the world’s first Half Screen Fingerprint Scanning Technology on APEX™, building on the success of industry’s first mass-produced In-Display Fingerprint Scanning smartphone the Vivo X20 Plus UD.

“APEX™ is an iteration of our constant pursuit of setting new industry standards and to deliver the ultimate mobile experience,” said Alex Feng, senior vice president of Vivo. “From breakthroughs in audio, photography to In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology, Vivo has remained committed to realizing our vision for future smartphones. What we showcase in this concept phone is only a fraction of our innovation pipeline. We will continue to explore all possibilities to bring the best possible experiences to our consumers,” he added.

Facebook introduces new feature in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): Facebook is launching a blood donations feature in Pakistan to make it easier for people to sign up to be blood donors, and to help connect donors with people and organisations in need. There are thousands of posts each month in Pakistan seeking blood donors on Facebook, and over 100,000 people in blood donation groups.

Facebook recently launched a similar tool in India and Bangladesh, where nearly 7 million people have signed up to be blood donors on Facebook.

People using Facebook in Pakistan will be able to sign up to be blood donors either on their profiles or by visiting facebook.com/donateblood.

All information will remain private and set to Only Me by default, but people can choose to share their donor status more widely. This feature will be available on Android, iOS and desktop.

Riversong fitness bands

LAHORE (PR): Riversong has officially announced the launch of two new fitness bands in Pakistan. The news came in shortly after the company officially entered the Pakistani market. Here are the specs: 1. Wave BP: Featuring a landscape mode, the band not only records your blood pressure but also lets you custom set a range of BP which the band monitors for you. The special sensors in Wave BP allow you to capture selfies via any smartphone with a simple twist of your wrist. 2. Wave Fit: Wave Fit serves as an all-day activity monitor that tracks every movement of yours. This fitness band comes with dust and water resistance, features a 0.91” display, 70 mAh battery and 4 days battery life.

Pakistan’s first ever dairy book launched

ISLAMABAD (PR): Nestlé Pakistan, in collaboration with Swiss Embassy and Board of Investment, Wednesday hosted the launch of a book narrating the story of milk in the country, “Drops of the Divine: A Story of Milk in Pakistan.”

Developed by Markings Publishing, it is a beautifully photographed book that shines the spotlight on the history and journey of the packaged milk sector in the country. Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producing country in the world, with dairy and livestock’s contribution to the national GDP at a staggering 11%.

During the early 80s, the government introduced favorable policies to fuel growth of the dairy and packaged milk industry. Following this, in 1988, Nestlé partnered with MILKPAK Limited to revolutionise the dairy industry in liquid and powder milk as we know it today. Nestlé Pakistan currently stands as the leading food and beverage company with an extensive dairy product portfolio of liquid and powder milk that has continued to enhance the lives of Pakistanis for over 30 years.