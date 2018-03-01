LAHORE - A petition was moved to the Lahore High Court on Wednesday seeking removal of former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf as Chief of his political party-All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

Advocate Muhammad Afaaq, a local lawyer, moved the petition submitting that Musharraf could not hold a political party since he was disqualified to contest 2013 general elections. He said the election commission of Pakistan had disqualified the former military dictator under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

He argued that the Supreme Court recently ruled in ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s case that a disqualified person could head a political party. Therefore, he said, the same ruling applies on Musharraf who had been heading a political party despite being disqualified.

The petitioner-lawyer prayed to the court to order the ECP to remove the former military dictator as president of his political party named APML.

ECP reply sought

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit replies on a petition seeking directives to stay by-polls on Senate’s seat fell vacant with the disqualification of PML-N’s senator Nihal Hashmi.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing the petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate Dr Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur.

Petitioner’s counsel pleaded that the ECP declared her opponent Dr Asad Ashraf of PML-N as independent candidate after the Supreme Court gave verdict against Nawaz Sharif restraining him from heading the party and also setting aside his all previous decisions.

The counsel argued that the ECP wrongly declared the candidate of PML-N as independent instead of declaring him disqualified to contest the election. He said the ECP lacks jurisdiction to declare the contesting candidate as independent who was earlier nominated by a disqualified party’s head.

He asked the court to set aside the decision of the ECP and also stay the upcoming by-election till outcome of the instant petition. The judge sought reply from the ECP within a week.

Supreme Court had convicted Hashmi for contempt of court and sent him to jail for one-month imprisonment. The conviction also led to his disqualification and the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced a by-election on the vacant seat to be held on March 1.