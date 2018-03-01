LAHORE - A Lahore High Court full bench on Wednesday sought arguments from the Punjab government on a number of petitions seeking provision of quality education by the government and questioning the exorbitant fee structure of private schools.

The bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and comprising Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza and Justice Shahid Karim took up the matter and adjourned further proceedings until March 05. The bench would also hear views of parents on the next hearing.

Advocate AK Dogar, however, informed the Lahore High Court that the Punjab government had been providing free education but the schools were not enough to accommodate population of children.

He said there were three types of schools –government run for poor and privately run for rich while the third one were seminiaries which imparted Islamic education free of cost. However, the education being imparted in the government owned schools was not of quality.

Also, the Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought more arguments on petition moved by father-in-law of ‘encounter specialist’ former police inspector Abid Boxer seeking directives for FIA and police for protection of his son-in-law taken into custody by UAE police in a fraud case. During the proceedings, FIA told the court that they did not take Abid Boxer into their custody and the information about his arrest was incorrect. Previously, the police took the same stance saying that they did not take him into custody. Jaffar Rafi, father-in-law of Abid Boxer, however, said through his counsel that it was his strong apprehension that police would kill his son in law in fake encounter after bring him back to the country through Interpol.

He submitted that Boxer had been booked in a number of fake cases and pleaded the court to summon record of all cases registered against him. He pleaded the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police to ensure protection of his son-i-law.

After hearing arguments of both sides, Justice Muhammad Anwarul

Haq adjourned further hearing till March 05 and sought more arguments on the subject matter.