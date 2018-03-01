DUBAI - Cricketers who are playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) use their off day from the intense battle on the field to unwind. Interestingly, they all relax listening to songs. So many were surprised when they displayed their ability to sing during an evening party. Everyone was shocked how good a singer Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmad is as he fluently sang the popular songs of legendary singer Mohammad Rafi.

Anis Sajan, managing director of Danube, who often hosts a party to honour international cricketers whenever they arrive in UAE, invited the PSL players to his villa in Emirates Hills. It was during this party that all the cricketers displayed their talent to sing during a karoke session.

Sarfraz sang Mohammad Rafi’s famous number ‘Kya Huwa Tera Vada’. It was so melodious that everyone gave him a standing ovation. Since it was private function none of the cricketers wanted to share their singing videos on social media.

When Pakistan’s top order batsman Asad Shafiq sang the song ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’ almost everyone swayed to the song. South African leg spinner Imran Tahir surprised everyone by singing ‘Tere mast mast nain’ from Dabang.

The legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas was present and he said: “I am so happy to see the boys showcase their other talents besides cricket. This makes an evening special.”

Pakistan’s finest pacers Sohail Tanvir and Wahab Riaz, who has a new look with his dropping moustache, mixed freely with everyone. Most of the players came with their wives and children.

Mohammed Nawaz, fresh from his most economical spell in the PSL history for Quetta Gladiators on Saturday when he bowled four overs for four runs and took two wickets, signed autographs and posed for selfies to all those who approached him. Shan Masood, Hasan Ali, Anwar Ali and Umar Amin were also present. Since the Pakistan players hadn’t visited UAE since they won the Champions Trophy, Sajan organised a cake and made Sarfraz who lifted the trophy, to cut it.

During the party a hilarious catching practising session was also held . The cricketers gave a feel of the catching practice to their respective wives and all their wives hung on to the catches though some of them weren’t easy. The party was only for limited guests as Sajan wanted the cricketers to feel free and not be crowded around by fans forcing players to spend their time posing for selfies.