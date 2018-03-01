islamabad - ISLAMABAD: The daily wages teachers of Federal Directorate of Education continued their protest against unpaid salaries by blocking the main Kashmir Highway on Wednesday for nearly six hours and causing disruption in traffic movement.

Dozens of teaching and non-teaching employees of FDE in Islamabad Model Colleges have been on strike for nearly eight weeks, demanding salaries which have not been paid since nine months. The protestors are also demanding a permanent service structure.

The teachers protesting outside FDE shifted their sit-in from the premises of the building to ‘Kashmir Highway’ after the authorities refused to fulfil their demand.

The civil administration, while taking action, called the police to use force to move the teachers from the avenue so that traffic movement could be restored. As a result, a number of male and female teachers were picked by police vans and taken into custody.

However, they were released later due to severe protest by teachers. The teachers chanted slogans against minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry for using coercive tactics on them instead of solving their problems in five years.

“Shame on minister CADD,” teachers sloganeered.

A number of teachers fainted due to manhandling of police and were shifted to hospital. However, no baton charge was carried by the forces despite deploying heaving contingents of force.

Female teachers condemned the use of coercion in handling of the situation and asserted that no force can move teachers from the protesting venue as they are prepared to face all kinds of consequences.

Rabia Waheed, spokesperson Daily Wages Teaching Association said it is shameful that police has been tasked to move female teachers from the place by force.

“It is unethical that the police forcefully moved female teachers,” she said.

Later on, the protest was joined by political personalities including member national Assembly from Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf Asad Umer and Ayesha Gulalai.

The PTI MNA called the non-resolution of daily wages employees as failure of CADD ministry and demanded immediate resignation of the minister.

Asad Umer, in a statement issued said that teachers of public sector schools of the federal city are deprived of their salaries and are running from pillar to post to get their right since the last four years.

He added that minister CADD failed to fulfil all his promises to the citizens because of which teachers are being disgraced on roads and being tortured by police force.

Asad Umer said that public sector institutions are already facing shortage of teachers and government is using force on protesting teachers to silence their voice.

Ayesha Gulalai said that non-payment of salaries to the staff is negligence of the ministry and the teachers’ demand is justified. She said that CADD minister instead of spending time with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif must put his own house in order.

President DWTA Fahd Meraj said that zero tolerance will be shown for the legal demands of teachers protesting on road.

He said that CADD minister has done nothing practically and only verbal assurances are not acceptable anymore.

He said that teachers were earlier denied salary and job and now the government is violently dealing with the peaceful protestors.

Later on, protestors vacated Kashmir Highway on assurance of civil administration and minister of state for CADD arrived for negotiations at FDE.

Minister of State for CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that ministry of finance has been intimated for release of the teachers’ salaries and the issue will likely be solved in the coming days.

The minister added that the issue regarding regularization of teaching and non-teaching staff will be also be resolved very soon. He said the issue has been raised on multiple levels and a permanent solution of the issue is being sought.

Minister stated that he will try to resolve the issues in the next two weeks.