LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board launched eKhidmat app Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, PITB chief Dr Umar Saif said the Punjab IT Board in collaboration with the Government of Punjab has established eight mega state of the art modern e-Khidmat centres in Lahore. More than 1700,000 citizens have so far visited such centers functioning at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Bhawalpur and 772,437 services have been provided to citizens.