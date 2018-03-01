Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will dispose of the complaint of former Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed today regarding registration of Aam Log Ittehad Party in his name as party head.

The ECP heard the claimants including Justice Wajihuddin and his rivals on Wednesday.

On February 21, Wajihuddin was expelled from the office of Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza after an exchange of hot words while he later had announced to move the Supreme Judicial Council against the CEC.

The postponement of the hearing in connection with Aam Log Ittehad Party’s registration led to the exchange of hot words as Wajih said the CEC should have waited before postponing the hearing considering that he had come from Karachi.