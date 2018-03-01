BAHAWALPUR: Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Saqib Zafar said that all the important roads of the city be purged of encroachments and in this regard no negligence be tolerated.

He directed proper plan of action be adapted to control the flow of traffic during the times of high traffic. He issued the directive while chairing a meeting held with regard to traffic. In the meeting, Regional Police Officer Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal, District Police Officer Mustansar Feroz, Director Admin Bahawalpur Development Authority (BDA) Akbar Khan also participated.

The commissioner directed that traffic signals be made effective and no encroachments at roundabouts around these be tolerated. It was told during the briefing that throughout Bahawalpur city, traffic signals had been installed on 10 locations. DPO Office Chowk, Saddr Pulli Chowk, and NLC Chowk will soon have traffic signals installed and made functional, the meeting was told.–Staff Reporter