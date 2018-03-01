Lahore - Four matches were decided in the Unifoam Twenty20 Cricket Championship League 2018 being organised in cooperation with Zephyr Textile and Abacus.

In the first match of the day, Unifoam Industry outclassed Ferozsons by 123 runs. Unifoam, batting first, set a huge target of 187 runs with Umar Tehzeb scoring 29 runs, M Waheed 38 and Imtiaz Ahmad 30. For Ferozsons, Waqas grabbed 3 wickets while Mushahir Mirza took two scalps.

Ferozsons couldn’t resist brilliant bowling of Unifoam bowlers and were all out for paltry 60 runs. M Hanif clinched 4 wickets while Abbas Ali bagged 3 and Imran Masih 2 wickets. Debutant M Hanif was declared player of the match.

Pepsi Cola continue their winning streak by beating Zephyr Textile by a narrow margin of 5 runs. Pepsi, batting first, posted 134 runs on the board for the loss of 9 wickets. Hassan Raza was top scorer with 44 while Ata Muhammad added 24. For Zephyr, Faraz, Shahzad and Mubashar took two wickets each.

Zephyr team, in reply, could score 129 runs. Naveed Alam and Abdul Jabbar scored 32 runs each for Zephyr, which proved futile in the end. Sheroz and Ata Muhammad captured three wickets each for Pepsi. For his all-round performance, Ata Muhammad was named man of the match.

Descon downed Abacus by 8 runs in the encounter of the day. Descon set a huge total of 169 runs with Mubashar Iqbal playing the significant knock 68 runs while Mujahid Ali contributed 29, Imran Masih 26 and Usman Waheed 22 runs.

Abacus though replied well yet they fell short of just 8 runs to register victory. M Faisal slammed 37 runs, Sheron John 30 and Sohail Sikandar 22 runs. Mubashar Iqbal of Descon was handed over man of the match award.

In the fourth and last match of the day, Al-Bario Engineering routed Burger Paints by 7 wickets. Burger, batting first, scored 128-2 with Shahid Butt hitting 37. Hafiz Faisal bagged 2 wickets. In reply, Al-Bario achieved the target for the loss of 3 wickets. Abdul Rehman played important knock of 45 runs and was named player of the match.