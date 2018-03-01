ISLAMABAD - Convicted in contempt of court case, former senator Nehal Hashmi was released on Wednesday from Adiala Jail on completion of one-month imprisonment handed down to him by the Supreme Court.

The former senator was received by large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists and local leaders at the gate of Adiala Jail, from where he was taken to Rawalpindi in a procession.

The party leaders and activists raised slogans in support of the party and Quaid Nawaz Sharif and showered rose petals on Hashmi when he came out of jail premises.

Hashmi was sentenced to one-month imprisonment and fined Rs50,000 in contempt of court case by the apex court bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

Hashmi in his public address had criticised apex court judges and threatened judges and members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) holding inquiry against the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif probing the Panama leaks case.

In a brief address to media after his release, Hashmi said that he had not criticised the judges of the superior judiciary and the JIT members but grilled the conspirators out to derail the political dispensation and causing damage to Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the conspirators would fail in their nefarious designs and ultimately truth and justice would prevail.

Hashmi said he was neither ashamed on his act nor he had done anything wrong.

He further said that nothing could stop him from his struggle for democracy, and love for the country and Nawaz Sharif, adding that he would continue to fight for restoration of sanctity of vote and would be part of Nawaz Sharif’s campaign to frustrate the nefarious designs of conspirators out to harm the incumbent political dispensation.

Hashmi claimed that he was subjected to vengeance and complained that he was not given due right to appeal against the sentence.

The senator accused that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was the most corrupt institution in the country, alleging that half of the looted money of Pakistan would be recovered had the residences of the NAB officers searched.

Responding to a question, Hashmi said that they could browbeat a lawmaker involved in corruption and corrupt practices and not him, because he considered politics as a sacred job and could not even think of misappropriation of even a single penny from the national kitty.