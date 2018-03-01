KABUL - The Afghan government is willing to recognise the Taliban as a legitimate political party as part of a potential ceasefire agreement with the militant group, President Ashraf Ghani said Wednesday, days after the militia called for direct negotiations with the US.

“We’re ready to restart talks about peace with Pakistan again and forget bitter experiences of the past and start a new chapter,” he said at the start of an international conference in Kabul.

Ghani proposed starting talks without preconditions, opening the constitution for review and even helping the Taliban open a political office, though it’s unclear if it would be located in Kabul or in another country. He also offered to reintegrate and help remove sanctions against Taliban members who engage in peace talks, denounce violence, recognise the Afghan government and respect the rule of law.

Ghani proposed a ceasefire and a release of prisoners as part of a range of options including new elections, involving the militants, and a constitutional review as part of a pact with the Taliban to end a conflict that last year alone killed or wounded more than 10,000 Afghan civilians.

“A ceasefire should be held, the Taliban should be recognised as a political party and trust-building process should be initiated,” said Ghani, in remarks similar to past offers. “Now the decision is in your hands, accept peace... and let’s bring stability to this country,” he added.

In return, Ghani said the militants should officially recognise the Afghan government and the constitution, a perennial sticking point in past attempts to open talks.

Ghani said the Afghan government will provide passports and issue visas to Taliban members and their families and open an office for them in Kabul.

Ghani said the momentum for peace was building from neighbouring countries that increasingly saw the necessity of a stable Afghanistan. “The Taliban show awareness of these contextual shifts and seem to be engaged in a debate on the implications of acts of violence for their future,” he said.

Ghani said the process would be accompanied by coordinated diplomatic support including a global effort to persuade neighbouring Pakistan, which Kabul has regularly accused of aiding the Taliban, of the advantages of a stable Afghanistan.

In a tweet last night about Wednesday’s conference, Ghani had said: “I will present detailed peace offer to Taliban and Pakistan on behalf of the Afghan people. We wish to march toward a lasting peace in #Afghanistan and in the region!”

But the proposal in its current form could have trouble getting off the ground. A stipulation that women be part of the negotiations could prove to be a poison pill for a militant group whose fundamentalist interpretation of Islam has women treated as second-class citizens.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan welcomed the offer and said it “strongly supports the vision for peace through intra-Afghan dialogue”.

The Taliban have yet to respond through their official spokesman although one Taliban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was being studied by senior Taliban leaders.

However the group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid maligned the Kabul Process, tweeting that the conference sought the Taliban’s “surrender” at a time when it is “without a doubt a force that has defeated an international arrogant power like America with all its allies and tools at disposal”.

The announcement could signify a growing rift between Kabul and Washington. Just last month, US President Donald Trump said the White House was not ready to talk with the Taliban, citing the terror group’s continued use of violence.

Just hours after Ghani’s proposal, the Taliban were accused of kidnapping 19 people, including five police officers, in the province of Kandahar, the region’s police spokesperson Zia Durani told CNN. The group did not immediately claim responsibility for the abduction.

On Monday the Taliban said they were prepared to enter direct talks with the US to find a “peaceful solution” to more than 16 years of war. Their statement however made no mention of negotiating with the Afghan government - a condition which the US has long stated was vital to any peace process.

Observers were cautious about the impact of Ghani’s proposal, which includes offers previously made to the Taliban - though this is the first time they have been arranged in a “clean peace plan” and announced at a multi-national conference, noted Afghan political analyst Abdul Bari.

“The timing is important... the Taliban might reject the offer, as they have done in the past, but at least it seems the peace process (which) stopped for a while may get back on track,” he told AFP.

Pakistani journalist and Taliban expert Rahimullah Yusufzai said the insurgents’ leadership remained committed to the US-only position, but others in the movement were less dogmatic about talking with Kabul.

“There are some people among the Taliban who believe that they will have to negotiate with the Afghan government,” said Yusufzai.

He added that the militants have suffered heavy casualties under the new US strategy of increased airstrikes and commando raids.

Despite the losses, Yusufzai said the group would continue the insurgency. “They derive their power from their ability to keep fighting,” he said.