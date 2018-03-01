ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Wednesday has recommended the government that short-term borrowing should be eliminated within next five months to control the current account deficit in the country.

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, which met under the chairmanship of Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, MNA, has discussed the current account deficit of the country.

The additional secretary ministry of finance briefed the committee regarding current account deficit, debt servicing and financial strategy of the government.

He informed the committee that current account deficit would touch $16 billion during current fiscal year due to massive increase in imports as against exports and remittances.

He further informed that Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves are depleting due to widening of current account deficit.

The committee was informed that Pakistan's total debt and liabilities had touched $88.9 billion benchmark.

The ministry of finance said that Pakistan would need of $7 billion in next four to five months to finance the current account deficit and repay previous loans and interest payment. Meanwhile, the government would need $8 billion in short-term.

The committee recommended that financial plan presented by the ministry of finance and revenue should be revisited at the earliest. Committee member Asad Umar said that ministry of finance should review the short-term loan policy.

He further said that imports of petroleum, food, agricultural product and vehicles are sharply increasing.

While considering the implementation status of the recommendations made by the committee with regard to the criteria under the State Bank of Pakistan, fit and proper test for appointment of president NBP and qualifying of present incumbent against the fit and proper test.

The committee expressed its displeasure for not receiving the reply from SBP in this regard, however the committee was informed by the director, State Bank of Pakistan that present incumbent (president NBP) was fulfilled the criteria of said post.

The committee decided that in writing reply may be provided to the committee at the earliest.

The SBP director ensured the committee that reply on the said recommendation would be furnished in next week.

The committee discussed the Banks (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and unanimously recommended that the same Bill may be passed by the National Assembly with some amendments.

The committee discussed the remaining projects of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of Finance Division and recommended that required funds may be provided according to the projects details presented by the Finance Division. While considering the Higher Education Commission (HEC) PSDP projects the committee recommended that allocation for FATA university should be enhanced upto Rs 250 million instead of Rs 150 million.

The committee further recommended that HEC should give priority to KPK, southern Punjab, interior Sindh and Balochistan, when considering the proposals for new projects and early completion of ongoing projects in said areas.

The committee decided that Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) would be called in the next meeting to discuss the status/registration of China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan (COPHC-Pakistan).

The committee further recommended that Ministry of Finance should be asked to give a comprehensive briefing on the issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), decision with regard to Pakistan in the same meeting.

The meeting was attended by Arifa Khalid Parvez, Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharral, Sheikh Fayyaz-ud-Din, Syed Mustafa Mehmud, Asad Umar and Muhammad Ali Rashid, MNAs, besides the senior officers from Ministry of Finance & Revenue, SBP and HEC.