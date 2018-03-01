LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday condemned Punjab Assembly for adopting a resolution against National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to media after chairing a party meeting at a local hotel, he said whole nation condemned the resolution passed by the assembly.

“The PML-N legislators should also pass a law to allow the Sharif family to do corruption,” he remarked in a sarcastic tone.

The PTI chairman alleged that Sharif’s were doing corruption through their front men like Ahad Cheema.

“They have sent abroad one of their front men, Nadeem Zia, to hide their corruption”, he added.

He went on to say that CEO of Multan Metro Bus Company Faisal Subhan had admitted in a statement given to China’s SECP that he had received kickbacks on behalf of the Punjab chief minister.

He further stated that Shehbaz should be accounted for Rs9000 billion he had spent in Punjab province in the last nine years. He [Shehbaz] should also be accounted for spending Rs40 billion on his personal advertisement,” he said.

Imran said if the people voted the PTI to power in the next elections, his party’s government will take action against Shehbaz for his misdeeds. He said action should be initiated against Shehbaz in the light of Abid Boxer’s confessional statement holding Shehbaz responsible for all the extra-judicial killings conducted by him on his orders.

He reiterated that PML-N leaders were bent upon destroying the state institutions to hide their corruption. He also said Sharif family had become a mafia which was now conspiring against NAB and the Supreme Court.

To a question, he said there was no example of electing someone as lifetime founder or ‘quaid’ in any other political party.

Answering another question, Khan supported the estranged PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar, saying that he was justified not to work under Maryam Nawaz, the ex-PM’s daughter.