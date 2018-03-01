Man found dead in canal

A 24-year-old man was recovered dead from the canal near Beijing Underpass in the Mughalpura police precincts Wednesday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Rescuers said the hands and feet of the victim were tied with a piece of cloth. Some passersby spotted the body floating in the canal and alerted the police. A police official said the body also bore torture marks. –Staff Reporter

Boy killed in road accident

A 12-year-old boy was kileld while another wounded critically in a road accident on Multan Road. The deceased was identified as Waheed. His friend Sarwar was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries. According to rescuers, they were coming to Lahore from Phool Nagar on their bike when an auto-rickshaw bumped into their bike. The police later handed over the body to the family. –Staff Reporter

Moonis faces NAB investigators

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahin Wednesday appeared before NAB and answered the questions put by investigators. He was summoned by the bureau team in connection with his ownership of two offshore companies unearthed by Panama Papers. Moonis remained more than an hour with NAB investigators and after leaving the office he told the media that he did not hide anything. He further said that he will appear before institutions whenever summoned. Earlier, Elahi appeared before NAB on January 30 along with his financial records.–Staff Reporter

Protest against ‘torture on blasphemer’

Rising Christian Union (RCU) along with other civil society workers staged a protest demonstration against alleged torture of FIA on accused Sajid Masih and Patras Masih facing charges of blasphemy. The demonstrators outside Lahore Press Club o Wednesday were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans “Justice for Sajid and action against FIA officials”. Charged protesters were chanting slogans against FIA and justice system. Sajid and another accused of blasphemy were summoned by FIA to get their statement recorded. During investigation, Sajid was allegedly tortured brutally. Reportedly, Sajid jumped off a window and broke his legs and jaw. He was shifted to nearby hospital in a critical condition from where he was referred to General Hospital and then to Mayo hospital. Shunila Ruth, a PTI lawmaker demanded a joint investigation team to dig in the matter. She alleged that Sajid revealed in a video message that officials asked him to have sex with his co accused. Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif took notice and formed a committee comprising religious scholars to look into the matter. A senior FIA offial said the DG too has formed a probe body. –Staff Reporter

PU moot on media

PU Institute of Communication Studies organiSed a two-day international conference on "Women, Media and Global Perspectives" in which the Norwegian Ambassador Tore Nedrebo was the chief guest. ICS Director Dr Noshina Saleem, Professor at Oslo Metropolitan University Norway Dr Elizabeth Eide, Convener Conference Dr Bushra Hamidur Rahman Dr Abida Eijaz, Senior Journalist and Analyst Mazhar Abbas, Shumaila Jaffri, Farah Zia and professors of journalism from North America, Norway, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal and Bangladesh and Senior Journalists and communication experts from all over the country also participated in the conference. –Staff Reporter

Call to use technology for security

The usage of modern technology is necessary to establish a smart society, where everyone secure and people with smart skills are recognised without any bias. Speakers said this at a seminar on Smart Pakistan, an initiative of the Global Social Entrepreneurship (GSE) Foundation here on Wednesday. The speakers said a democratic Pakistan ensured security and equal opportunities for its subjects and in this regard, the efficient usages of the modern technology should be promoted for the security of cities, neighbourhoods, houses and all sorts of workplaces. GSE Foundation founder Muhammad Siddique said to make Pakistan, every individual should work smart so that the whole eco-system be made smart. He said that the smart security systems documented individual’s behaviour and performance and the documents could be used to improve people’s performances. –PR

Doctor wins Best Teacher Award

Dr Shah Jahan, assistant professor, Department of Immunology, University of Health Sciences (UHS) has won the Best Teacher Award for year 2016 by Higher Education Commission (HEC). He has also been awarded with a cash prize of Rs.100,000/-. Dr Shah got this prize in an award ceremony held in Islamabad. UHS VC has congratulated Dr Shah Jahan on this achievement. Dr Shah Jahan has also been declared “Young Productive Scientist” by the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology. He has secured first position in the under-40 category in the field of medical sciences.–Staff Reporter

Honouring Fakhar Zaman

Celebrated writer Fakhar Zaman has said that the writer’s writings should undergo forensic tests and if the DNA matches the truth then only they are the genuine writers, otherwise they are phony and fake. The literati should have integrity beyond doubt and their writings ought to be committed to the pains and sufferings of the have nots. Speaking in the function arranged in his hounour by the Pakistan Academy of Letters, Punjab, and Tafakkur International, he dwelled upon the role of writers in Pakistan since its inception. He said that though there were number of writers who challenged the status quo but there were many who compromised and became lackeys of the establishment. He further said that those writers who attended the meeting called by General Zia ul Haq on 11th of April 1971, after the execution of ZAB, will be remembered in the history as the worst example of opportunism and compromise. –PR

Khan hosts reception for journalists

PTI chairman Imran Khan hosted a reception in honor of the Lahore Press Club office-bears in a local hotel on Wednesday. LPC President Azam Ch, Senior Vice President Mujtaba Bajwa, Vice President Shakeel Saeed, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid, Joint Secretary Salik Nawaz, Treasurer Ehsan Shokat, Governing body members Shahnawaz Rana, Shahid Ch, Ahmad Raza, Salman Quraishi and former LPC president Moeen Azhar were present in the delegation of journalists. Imran Khan congratulated the new body and hoped that the body would work for community welfare. He also highlighted achievements of the KPK government. He said that soon the KP government would invite the journalists from Lahore to visit the province and observe good governance. He also announced visiting LPC and assured the body of support. –Staff Reporter