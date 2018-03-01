ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Shamsheer has provided medical assistance to the crew of Iranian fishermen in the open seas.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, 17 Iranian fishermen on board the ship requested for medical aid to Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy Ship Shamsheer provided medical assistance to Iranian Fishing Vessel (FV) Burwari in open sea.

Moreover, medical aid procedure was also demonstrated to the ships master to meet future requirement. Master of Fishing Vessel thanked for assistance rendered by Pakistan Navy.

According to detail, the PNS Shamsheer, while conducting Maritime Security Operations (MSOs) at sea, swiftly responded to the emergency call of Iranian Fishing Vessel (FV) Burwari with 17 crew members onboard.

Master of the fishing vessel requested for medical assistance for patient onboard with burns on both feet.