LONDON:- British filmmaker Lewis Gilbert has died at the age of 97, James Bond producers said of the director famed for his work on three 007 movies. “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our dear friend Lewis Gilbert,” producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Tuesday, describing the director as “a true gentleman”. “He made an enormous contribution to the British film industry as well as the Bond films... His films are not only loved by us but are considered classics within the series,” the added.–AFP

Gilbert directed Sean Connery in the 1967 “You Only Live Twice”, returning to the British film series a decade later with “The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977) and “Moonraker” (1979) starring Roger Moore. While most well-known for his work on the spy series, Gilbert also directed a young Michael Caine in the 1966 movie “Alfie” which gained four Oscar nominations.