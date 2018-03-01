islamabad - The Government of Japan has provided four ambulances and financial assistance of $71,501 to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to further enhance its outreach capacity and coverage in provision of assistance in the wake of unexpected calamities and emergencies.

Agreement for this project was signed here on Wednesday between the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai and the Chairman of the PRCS, Dr Saeed Elahi. The Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz also attended the signing ceremony.

Under the said agreement, the government of Japan will give four ambulances to PRCS to operate in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. In addition to the ambulances, a grant of $71,501 will be utilized for transportation cost of ambulances from Japan to Pakistan, their re-conditioning, installation of first aid equipment as well as training of PRCS staff in Islamabad.

These four re-conditioned and fully equipped ambulances will sufficiently add up PRCS outreach capacity and coverage in twin cities in the wake of unexpected calamities and emergencies. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai expressed his hope that the addition of four ambulances to the PRCS fleet will enable the organization to even more quickly respond to emergencies and outreach the people who are in immediate need of first aid. Japan will continue to support the people of Pakistan to improve their living standards, the ambassador added.

Chairman of PRCS Dr Saeed Elahi appreciated the assistance provided by the government of Japan for improving the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

He thanked the Embassy of Japan for extending this helping hand to effectively address the calamities and emergencies in the twin cities.