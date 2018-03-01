KARACHI - The Centre for Peace, Security and Developmental Studies (CPSD) hosted a seminar on the Kashmir issue titled "The Kashmir Cause-Socio Economic Projections".

The proceedings of two sessions were chaired by Ambassador (r) Najmuddin Shaikh and Ambassador (r) Arif Kamal. Members of the academia, experts and policy practitioners, members of civil society, businessmen, lawyers and media attended the event.

In his opening remarks, Lt Gen Agha Muhammad Umer Farooq (Retd) opined that issues of Peace and Conflicts were evolving the world over. The new phenomenon of fifth generation warfare and Hybrid war alongside their different tactics were redefining states across the globe. The Kashmir issue is one such issues, which has been deeply impacted by the changing global scenario hence there was a stark need to approach the issue from a new angle that would lead in socio economic empowerment of the Kashmiri people.

Talking about “Kashmir Cause”, Ambassador (r) Najmuddin Shaikh said there was an abysmal situation in Indian-held Kashmir. India has been able to sell the perception of Kashmir through the prism of terrorism to evade global condemnation.

The Kashmir dispute is lingering as there is no international pressure on India to resume dialogue. There is a need for Pakistan to renew its diplomatic initiative to bring a swift conclusion to the dispute.

He was followed by a short interactive session that revolved around the weakness of the Pakistani government on the international arena. The interactive discussion was succeeded by the second session.

The second session was opened by AJK Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture. During the opening session on the topic of “Creating Socio-Economic Incentives and Opportunities: Expected Role by Philanthropists, he elaborated that investors had a major role to play in the uplift of AJK. He stressed that while services were the largest sector of the Kashmiri economy there were many large opportunities for investments in mining and tourism as well. He also said that CPEC would be beneficial for Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC.

Ambassador (r) Arif Kamal who discussed “Social and Demographic Engineering in Kashmir" explored the demographic history of Kashmir, subsequent changes and their consequences. He stressed that Indian attempts to change demographics were an attempt to conqueror the Kashmiri people.

The seminar concluded with a Vote of thanks from the President CPSD, says a release. Chairman CPSD Habibullah Dadabhoy stated that CPSD will continue such seminars in order to highlight the Kashmir cause throughout the world.