LAHORE - Investigation police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the main suspects involved in a double murder incident which took place near Peer Makki Darbar in January.

Lahore SSP (Investigation) Ghulam Mubashir Maken told reporters that the suspects were identified by police with the help of CCTV cameras installed in Lahore as part of the safe city project. The officer while addressing a news conference at the investigation police headquarters on Wednesday said the police also seized firearms, used in the shooting, from their possession. The alleged killers were named by police as Qasim Gujjar and Afnan alias Bhola Gujjar. According to police, the suspect, during preliminary investigations, confessed to the police that the shot dead both the vendors after a brief argument.

The Bhati Gate police registered double murder case against unidentified killer and launched the investigation in mid January.

The victims including 18-year-old Awwal Khan and 30-year-old Zia-ul-Rahman were selling shoes at a roadside stall when they were shot dead on January 12. Both the victims were residents of Bajaur Agency. The motorcyclists fled after the gun-attack.