LAHORE - Political leaders and policy makers should follow footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam to establish a welfare society to overcome unemployment, said trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed general secretary All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA.

He was addressing a thanksgiving conference of hundreds of electricity workers for sanctioning of one-month bonus to Lesco employees at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Wednesday.

He urged the workers to strengthen their unity and spare no effort to provide better services to the consumers.

He thanked the Lesco CEO for accepting the demands of the workers.

At this occasion, Lesco CEO Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha urged the workers to make their best efforts to get stopped the pilferage of electricity and get recovered the pending lawful electricity recovery dues. He assured that those employees performing an exemplary work would be awarded. He also announced that those employees who recovered dead defaulters dues pending for years would be compensated @ 30percent to 15percent for their exemplary recovery dead dues.

He advised to the employees to convey message to the public to observe safety to new open electricity wires lest those may not become victim of electrocution.