LAHORE - Metropolitan Corporation Lahore’s 15th session was held Wednesday at Town Hall with Deputy Mayor Mehar Mehmood Ahmed in the chair.

The members raise their voice to get streetlights in union councils and even some of them demanded iPhones so they could perform their duties properly. The mayor and four deputy mayors of four zones of city were not present in the session.

The session started with one hour behind schedule. Chairman UC 128 Raja Fazal Elahi Butt who elected on Independent seat raised the delay in starting of session which was supposed to be started at 11 am.

The assembly presented a picture of fish market where every member without even his turn tried to speak and chanted slogans against each other. Members from PML-N greeted Punjab Chief Minister Shebaz Sharif on becoming PML-N party president.

The opposition members recorded their protest on what they termed ‘anti-judiciary’ remarks by Mian Rashid, Chairman UC 143.

The Opposition leader said corruption has been prevailed in every department and the session failed to address real issues of people.

Chairman UC 139 Nishter Town Shafqat Amjad raised issue of scarcity of man power in Wasa in Aziz Bhatti Town. HE suggested at least two sanitary workers should present in every UC. He accused Wasa of delaying disilting for the past two years.

Most of the members asked for monthly allowance like Punjab Assembly and they demanded the traveling allowance and daily allowance.

They presented resolutions regarding the issues relating to their respective constituencies.

Malik Khalid Farooq Khokhar Chairman from UC 252 Pandoke boycotted the session termed the proceedings of the session politically motivated and failed to address any public related problems. “Lord Mayor is not here. This is utter disgraced. If he had any other meeting why they called for a session today?”

Chairman UC 47 Mian Naveed Bashir WasanPura said in accordance with the 2002 system of Metropolitan Corporation, chairman of UCs should be given landlines phone numbers. On this one member chanted ‘we should be given Iphones also”.

One member of the house, Habibullah Khan, chairman of UC79 Rustam Park presented resolution to evacuate the land grabbing of dispensary in his UC.

Chairmen UC 153, Angoori Bagh Saeed Malik termed his UC as darkest UC of Lahore and emended for street lights. Ch Asif Khan Mayo, who is chairman of UC 235 pointed out alleged corruption of encroachment team of Nishter Town.

Chairman UC 246 Youhanabad Asif Sohail Khokhar raised a placard inscribed demanding justice for the Sajid Massih who is cousin of accused blasphemy person Patras Massih.

Amid sheer slogan chanting from both the sides of house, the chair adjourned the meeting for indefinite period.